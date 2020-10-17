EVART -- William Ray Chapman died peacefully at his home in Evart, Oct. 14, 2020.

Born and raised in the Owosso area, he built his own home in Evart and lived there for many years. His wishes were to be cremated and to be placed in Oak Grove Cemetery alongside his parents, sister, and 2 brothers. There are no services scheduled at this time.

Bill graduated from Owosso High School and was active in 4-H along with his siblings (club leaders were usually his mother and grandmother). He worked as a semi-truck driver for Pepsi Cola Co. and other in-state companies until his retirement.

Bill enjoyed deer hunting in his teen and adult years, with family and friends, and was an avid reader of military histories. He also enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles, many of which he framed and used to decorate the walls of his home.

Every fall Bill donated 10 turkeys to local families in need for Thanksgiving. He also took great pleasure in being an uncle to his 8 nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara (Kenneth) Debelak, of Saginaw Township; brother, Les (Ramona) Chapman, of Tularosa, NM; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Kimber, Bryan, Paul, Dan, Benjamin, Kady and Quinn; aunt, Elaine Sigilinski; four great-nephews; three great-nieces; and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Sandy; brothers, Dale and Jim; nephew, Joshua Debelak; and great-nephew, Jason Higbee.

The family especially wants to thank the "crew" from his local Council on Aging for their loving care of him throughout the past several years.

Donations may be made in Bill's name to Oceana County Council on Aging, 732 W. 7th St., Evart, or your local Council on Aging.

