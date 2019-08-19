BIG RAPIDS -- Wilma V. Goodman of Big Rapids, born January 1, 1919, in North Branch, MI (Lapeer County), daughter of William and Rosella Nelson, passed away Thursday, August 15, at the age of 100.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Rose Veersma of Morley; a sister, Beverly Choate; grandchildren, Curt Veersma (Laura) of Big Rapids, Deb Miller (Charlie) of Hastings, Wayne Henderson of Washington, MI, Laurie Wakerly of Metamora, MI, Lisa Henderson of Lake Orion; and 3 step-grandchildren, Cheryl Schultz, Carrie Mumper and Chris Schultz.

She is also survived by, 9 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Wilma was the oldest of 5 daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Curtis Goodman, son William Henderson, stepdaughter Norma Schultz and sisters Melva, Donna and Rose Marie.

Wilma married William Henderson in 1936 and raised their two children. She married Lee Goodman in 1956. Wilma worked a variety of businesses including Yellow Truck & Coach, National Twist Drill in Rochester and Winkleman's in Grand Rapids.

In 1972, Wilma and Lee moved to Florida where she worked at two retirement hotels and three dress shops. She and her husband attended the Nazarene Church where they volunteered to drive the church van on Sundays. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

After Lee's passing, Wilma moved to Big Rapids, in 1996, to be near her daughter Karen. In 1997 she was appointed by the Big Rapids City Manager as the Resident Commissioner for the housing commission, she held this seat until 2003 when she was the first resident to move into the Nisbett Fairman Residences in downtown Big Rapids. She was featured in various articles about the Nisbett Fairman historical apartments where she gave many visitors a tour of her corner apartment.

Wilma served as a volunteer at the Mecosta County Historical Society's annual tea, at their museum. While living in Parkview Village, she volunteered on various resident committees and appointed board positions with the housing commission & the City of Big Rapids.

A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, August 23rd at the First United Methodist Church in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or sign the guestbook for Wilma at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com