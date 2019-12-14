STANWOOD -- Winifred "Winnie" Irene Spedoske, 91, of Stanwood, passed away Dec. 7, 2019, in Muskegon, with her daughter, Sharon; son-in-law, Boyd; and grandson, Eric, by her side.

She was born to the late Earl R. and Marvis B. Sharp on March 11, 1928. Winnie graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1946. She loved going to school, and in fact, would have her father take her to school if the bus was unable to reach her because of the snow. She worked and stayed in Big Rapids during the week so that she could finish high school.

On Jan. 18, 1947, she married Glen W. Spedoske and together, they had seven children: Sharon (Boyd) Rusco, Barry (Lis McNeil) Spedoske and Valerie Holcomb, Linda (Joseph) Tomasunas, Glenda (James) Fryman, Lee Spedoske and Randy (Elizabeth) Spedoske. These seven gave her 31 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Winnie loved numbers and could tell you each and everyone's birthday, even the spouses. Amazingly, if she ever knew your birthday, she never forgot it.

Winnie was the oldest of nine children. She was known to keep her four sisters and four brothers in line, especially if they walked on her clean kitchen floor. She was loved by all who knew her, especially her grandchildren. She would stand for hours on Saturday mornings, making them her special pancakes and homemade syrup. Then she could be found in the big picture window, waving goodbye as each family left for home. Many friends would visit on Sunday afternoons, hoping to get a piece of one of her delicious apple pies.

Winnie was loving, kind and beautiful. She never lost her temper -- not even once -- to her children's recollections. She was a positive person. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in August 1958. Winnie was very strong in her faith.

Mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma, we love you.

Winifred is survived by her sister, Geraldine J. (Sharp); husband, Dale Bell; brother-in-law, Dutch Bell; and sister-in-law, Sue (Wood) Sharp.

She was predeceased by her husband, Glen W. Spedoske; her son, Lee A. Spedoske; grandchildren; Jill (Rusco) Pixley and Robert "Bobby" Spedoske; granddaughter-in-law, Roxanne Rusco; three sisters, Wilma M. Sharp, Beatrice W. Sharp-Bell and Beverly A. Sharp-Cousineau; four brothers, Gilbert Sharp, Robert E. Sharp, Gerald R. Sharp and Glenn V. Sharp; son-in-law, William E. Holcomb; and daughter-in-law, Judy Spedoske.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 21291 17 Mile Road, Big Rapids, MI 49307. The family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Daggett Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids..

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses. Please make check payable to Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of New York; Attn: Accounting, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, New York, 12589-5200.

