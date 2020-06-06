Wyanetta Hansul
1926 - 2020
RODNEY -- Wyanetta (Wendy) Hansul, 93, passed away peacefully at her home on June 4, 2020.

She was born Aug. 17, 1926, in Royal Oak, to Henry and Myrtle Showers.

In May of 1950, she married the love of her life, Robert Hansul. They resided in Royal Oak until 1971, when they moved to their farm in Rodney.

In May of 1971, together they opened Hansul Marine in Mecosta. Wendy was the bookkeeper for many years. She loved talking with people who would come into the store.

Wendy loved going to the casino with her best friend, Marilyn Marvel, and playing poker once a week with her "Poker Gang." She also loved traveling, gardening and spending time with her family.

Wendy is survived by her children, Rick(Judy) Hansul and Julie (Scott) Schroeder; four grandchildren, Kelly (Todd) Ireland, Gail Hansul, Steve (Margo) Schroeder and Tim (Lindsay) Schroeder; eight cherished great grandchildren, Casey, Conor, Hali, Nick, Grayson, Aniston, Wyatt and Henry.

She was affectionately known as "Grandma down the road" by her four grandchildren, who grew up on the family property. She was so proud of that title and loved to tell anyone who listened how proud she was of all of them.

Wendy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two siblings, Harry and Mac Showers; and one granddaughter, Sara Hansul.

A private graveside service to intern her ashes alongside of her forever love will take place at St. Michaels' Cemetery in Remus. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, this service will be for family only.

A special love and appreciation is extended to Wendy's special friends, Teresa, Jackie, Rhonda and others through the past few years.

Due to Wendy's great love of children, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Share a memory or condolence at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. 



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

