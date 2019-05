BIG RAPIDS -- A celebration of life service will take place in May for Yvonne L. Bell, who passed away Jan. 21, in Florida.

The service will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Big Rapids Eagles No. 2535, 18361 16 Mile Road. Lunch will be served.

The family invites those with memories of their beloved and truly missed wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to join them.