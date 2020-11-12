1/1
Yvonne M. "Susie" Kilbourne
ROGERS HEIGHTS -- Yvonne M. "Susie" Kilbourne, 72, of Rogers Heights, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Nov.10, 2020.

She was born Oct. 21, 1948, in Muskegon, the daughter of Harry and Joyce (Lavassuer) Symon.

Susie was a 1966 graduate from Big Rapids High School.

She married Larry Kilbourne on Oct. 19, 1968, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Big Rapids, where she was a member. Susie was employed by Federal Screw and retired after 20 years of service.

She loved raising her children and being a grandmother, which she was amazing at. Susie enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, hunting, flower and vegetable gardens, feeding the birds and swimming. She was an excellent cook. Susie could make a meal out of anything and make it taste great.

She will be missed by her family.

Susie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Kilbourne, of Rogers Heights; three children, Corey Kilbourne and his son, Brandon, of Paris, Kimberly (David) Dunn and their children, Keegan and Keeayra, of Howard City, and Katina Clausen and her children, Jakob and Benjamin, of Rockford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Rocky Symon.

Memorial contributions may be made in Susie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Per Susie's request, there will be no services.

Cremation and care entrusted to Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Please sign the guestbook, share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at dagggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 12, 2020.
