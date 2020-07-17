Aaron Abelardo Rodriquez, 40, died Monday, July 13, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Until 9 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Prayer Service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Aaron was born Feb. 9, 1980, to Sylvia and Juan Rodriquez, Jr. in Big Spring.
He was a great Electrician and had just started his own company: Arrowhead Integrated Solutions.
Aaron loved cookouts with family, fishing, baseball, watching football, golfing, and music. He cared very deeply for his daughters, and he loved having the chance to be a kid again with his nine nieces and seven nephews; and several aunts and uncles.
Aaron is survived by his daughters: Ariana Amarisa Rodriquez and Adonica Adaliz Rodriquez; Father: Juan Rodriquez Jr.; brothers: Juan Rodriquez, III. Gabriel Ponciano Rodriquez and his wife Mayra, Israel Francisco Rodriquez and his wife Amber, David Abel Rodriquez and his wife Jessica and Joshua Isaiah Rodriquez and wife Chaneel.
Aaron was preceded in death by his mother: Sylvia Hilario Rodriquez; grandparents: Juan and Maria E. Rodriquez, Sr; Abelardo and Josephine Hilario.
Pallbearers with be brothers: Juan Rodriquez, III, Gabriel P. Rodriquez, Israel F. Rodriquez, David A. Rodriquez, Joshua I Rodriquez and his nephew: Juan Luis Miguel Rodriquez (Lil Bee). Honorary Pallbearers: Erick Viasana, John Galaviz, Rigo, Mike Munoz, Ofelia Reyez, and Juan Rodriquez, Jr.
A fund has been established at Myers & Smith Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com