Aaron Scott Johnson, 39, beloved father, son and friend passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford  76086. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Aaron was born March 17, 1981, in Lubbock, son of Eddie and Marsha Strickland Johnson.
He worked for Chicken Express for 15 years and was currently employed as a wind turbine technician for Sentry Electrical.  Aaron was a Christian who loved the Lord.  He was a member of Willow Park Baptist Church, and had served as a youth leader at Trinity Baptist Church in Big Spring.
Aaron was a "computer nerd" who loved Star Wars and had a passion for music.  But mostly, he loved his children and would do anything for them.
Aaron is preceded in death by his grandparents, Marshall Howard Strickland and Juanita Hogan Strickland of Weatherford.
Survivors include: his mother, Marsha Johnson; father, Eddie Johnson; son, Gabriel Johnson; daughter, Sydnee Johnson and her mother, Lacey Johnson; best friend, Nicholas Kern; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
My heart goes out to Aarons family. Such a tragic loss for them. I pray God will help comfort and give them some sort of peace to the pain they are enduring. Prayers to them all.

Holding the family in our hearts

Ed and Joy Ogle
Weatherford
Joy Ogle
Friend
September 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin. I’ll always treasure the time we spent together in our childhoods. I love you, and will miss you until we’re united in Heaven one day. ❤
Anita Howard
Family
September 23, 2020
Aaron will forever and always be my brother.
September 23, 2020
Aaron was a nephew to me by marriage but he was like a younger son - in friendship, in Christian fellowship, in godly demeanor just to name a few instances. Now according to the true teachings of God's Word he is spiritually in the presence of his Saviour and all his family loved ones and friends who have gone before. Nevertheless he will be greatly missed here on this Earth and my thoughts and prayers go Marsha, Gabe, Sydnee, his father Eddie, Lacy and his numerous cousins in the flesh.
Archie Junior Ruggles
Family
September 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go to everyone there in Aaron's family. We loved him so much and I know it is a very difficult time for those in his family there. He will be missed. We love you all!
Mike and Marlene Ruggles
Family
