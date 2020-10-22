Abraham Yanez, 62, of Big Spring, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Viewing and visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7 p.m. in the Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Abraham was born on June 30, 1958 in Big Spring. He married Irene Escovedo on May 13, 1977, in Big Spring. He had worked at Hall-Bennet Hospital, Scenic Mountain Medical Center and at Solitaire Homes. He also worked as a supervisor for Fiber Rod and Super Rod. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a lifetime resident of Big Spring.
Abraham loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. He played baseball and softball. He was very good at bowling and played in a league.
He is survived by his wife: Irene Yanez of Big Spring; six daughters: Stephanie Mundell and her husband Jason of Big Spring, Alma Robinson and her husband Nate of Big Spring, Trisha Tease and her husband T. of Big Spring, Amy Young and her husband Maxie of Big Spring, Lisa Randall, Laura Gutierrez and her husband Fermin; one son: Adrian Yanez and his wife Ashley of Big Spring; two sisters: Yolanda Phillips of San Antonio and Gia Brooks of San Antonio; and one brother: David Yanez and his wife Isabel of Big Spring; 21 grandkids; and 10 great grandkids.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Escovedo, David Escovedo, Neto Escovedo, Jerry Phillips, Aaron Valle, and Matthew Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ace Yanez, Duece Reed, and Maxie Young, IV
He was preceded in death by his parents: Victor and Francisca Yanez; three brothers: Margarito Yanez, Victor Yanez, and Adam Yanez; one brother-in-law: Jerry Phillips; and one granddaughter: Trinity Mundell.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com