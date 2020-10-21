1/1
Adam Joshua Robles
2003 - 2020
Adam Joshua Robles,17, died Thursday Oct. 15, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Trinity Memorial Park.
Adam was born Aug. 28, 2003 in Odessa. He was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and a senior at Big Spring High School. He was a member of Stonegate Fellowship in Midland. He loved American and Italian food, video games, and expensive clothes – "He had the drip." He was a jokester, prankster and comedian.
Adam is survived by his mother: Natividad Gay and her husband Glenn of Woodward, OK; father: Raul Robles, III and his wife Libby of Big Spring; two brothers: Raul Robles IV of Woodward, OK and Thaddeus Jaxon Gay of Woodward, OK; five sisters: Marilyn Jocilyn Gay of Woodward, OK, September Garza of San Angelo, Skye Luera of San Angelo, Kaitlyn Miles of Greenville, and Erika Branson and her husband Derrick of Buffalo, Ok; grandparents: Anita C. Robles of Big Spring, Israel and Natividad Flores of Glendale, Arizona, Juan and Rebecca Garza of San Angelo, William and Anna Gay of Woodward, OK, and Nancy Harger of Freedom, OK.
Adam was preceded in death by one brother: Trinidad Robles; and grandfather: Raul Robles, Jr.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Service
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
OCT
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
