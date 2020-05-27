Adolfo Saldivar A.K.A. "A.G." went to be with our Lord on May 24h, 2020 at the age of 86. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his extended family. His Rosary Service will be at 7:00 PM Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Myers & Smith Chapel and public viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 9:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM Friday, May 29, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Adolfo was born on Sept. 19, 1933 in Melvin, Texas. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years Amelia Perez Saldivar, his parents Porfirio Saldivar and Rufina Garcia Saldivar, and his beloved sisters Eva Alcantar of Big Spring and Maria Rodríguez of Big Spring.
A.G. was a dedicated public servant. He worked 11+ years with the City of Big Spring and 15+ years with the Big Spring ISD in the Facilities & Operations Department.
A.G. is survived by his two loving daughters Irene Ortiz and husband Abel Ortiz of Big Spring and Mary Lou Solis and husband Martin Solis of San Antonio. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Joey Gutierrez of San Antonio, Jeremy Gutierrez of St. Augustine , FL, Laura Salazar and husband Elijah Salazar of Coahoma, Emilio Ortiz of Big Spring, Gabriel Solis of San Antonio, Martin A. Solis and wife Virginia Solis of Ft. Worth, Sarah Solis of San Antonio and three great-grandchildren: Matthew Gutierrez of Big Spring, Richard Villa Junior of Coahoma, and McGowan W. Solis of Ft. Worth. A.G. is also survived by his beloved siblings Fidel Saldivar of Big Spring, Rosa Rodríguez of Midland, and Suzanna Anzaldua of Houston.
His extended family and countless friends will miss him. Adolfo was a devoted son, loving husband, affectionate father, doting grandfather, and caring great-grandfather.
The family knew him as a dog loving, friendly, generous, caring man and a gifted gardener. All knew him as a model of faith and virtue. He dedicated his life to provide loving care for his family, devotion to his faith, and attending and supporting his church. May he rest in the loving arms of God now and forever.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandson.
The family would like to say Thank You to Interim Healthcare Hospice Nurses and Staff, as well as the many coworkers throughout the years.
The family suggests memorials to Interim Healthcare Hospice at 1900 S Gregg St Ste. C, Big Spring, TX 79720 and also Big Spring Animal Shelter at 3605 E 11th Pl, Big Spring, TX 79720.
Arrangements are by Myers and Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Adolfo was born on Sept. 19, 1933 in Melvin, Texas. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years Amelia Perez Saldivar, his parents Porfirio Saldivar and Rufina Garcia Saldivar, and his beloved sisters Eva Alcantar of Big Spring and Maria Rodríguez of Big Spring.
A.G. was a dedicated public servant. He worked 11+ years with the City of Big Spring and 15+ years with the Big Spring ISD in the Facilities & Operations Department.
A.G. is survived by his two loving daughters Irene Ortiz and husband Abel Ortiz of Big Spring and Mary Lou Solis and husband Martin Solis of San Antonio. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Joey Gutierrez of San Antonio, Jeremy Gutierrez of St. Augustine , FL, Laura Salazar and husband Elijah Salazar of Coahoma, Emilio Ortiz of Big Spring, Gabriel Solis of San Antonio, Martin A. Solis and wife Virginia Solis of Ft. Worth, Sarah Solis of San Antonio and three great-grandchildren: Matthew Gutierrez of Big Spring, Richard Villa Junior of Coahoma, and McGowan W. Solis of Ft. Worth. A.G. is also survived by his beloved siblings Fidel Saldivar of Big Spring, Rosa Rodríguez of Midland, and Suzanna Anzaldua of Houston.
His extended family and countless friends will miss him. Adolfo was a devoted son, loving husband, affectionate father, doting grandfather, and caring great-grandfather.
The family knew him as a dog loving, friendly, generous, caring man and a gifted gardener. All knew him as a model of faith and virtue. He dedicated his life to provide loving care for his family, devotion to his faith, and attending and supporting his church. May he rest in the loving arms of God now and forever.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandson.
The family would like to say Thank You to Interim Healthcare Hospice Nurses and Staff, as well as the many coworkers throughout the years.
The family suggests memorials to Interim Healthcare Hospice at 1900 S Gregg St Ste. C, Big Spring, TX 79720 and also Big Spring Animal Shelter at 3605 E 11th Pl, Big Spring, TX 79720.
Arrangements are by Myers and Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 27, 2020.