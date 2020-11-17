Adrian Ayala, 62, of Big Spring, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in a Fort Worth hospital. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with a Rosary service following at 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Trinity Memorial Park. Due to current conditions with COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.
He was born Feb. 6, 1958, in Howard County to Juan and Concepcion Rodriguez Ayala. He married Starla Jeannene Mize Aug. 8, 1981, in Big Spring.
Adrian graduated from Big Spring High School in 1977 and attended Texas State Technical Institute in Waco and Sweetwater. In 1982 he was in an accident involving a crane, which left him with health issues that he fought bravely and silently. He was also a survivor and recipient of a liver transplant, which he expressed his gratitude for immensely. Adrian worked in mental health services for 21 years and was always compassionate in his work. He received numerous accolades and rewards for his achievements during these years. He retired as an instructor for Howard College in 2014.
Adrian was a kind and selfless man. He loved spending time with his family camping, cooking out and fishing with his daughter, Calleigh, and had recently gained an interest in traveling and kayaking.
Survivors include his wife, Starla Ayala; three children, Calleigh Ayala, Rusty Carson and Randi Jo Carson; two sisters, Mary Gonzales and husband, Angel, and Patsy Riddle and husband, Tony; one brother, Juan Ayala, Jr.; and five grandchildren, Aryn P. Ayala Marshall, Carlee Carson, Caden Carson, Rilee Forshee and Deagun Forshee.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Carson, Anthony Gonzales, Mike Burrow, Robert Volker, Marty Rice and David Freshour.
The family suggests memorials to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com