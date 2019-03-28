Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Aenid Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aenid Ray Christian


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aenid Ray Christian Obituary
Aenid Ray Christian, 87, of Big Spring, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Park with Don Brodie officiating.
Aenid was born Jan. 3, 1932 in Fort Worth to Enoch and Bessie House Crawford.
She is survived by her husband, Dean Christian; two sons, Randy and Mike Christian; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Essie Echols.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to be made to , c/o Vicki Stewart, 6 Coachman Circle, Big Spring, TX 79720 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org
Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Download Now