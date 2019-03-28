|
|
Aenid Ray Christian, 87, of Big Spring, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Park with Don Brodie officiating.
Aenid was born Jan. 3, 1932 in Fort Worth to Enoch and Bessie House Crawford.
She is survived by her husband, Dean Christian; two sons, Randy and Mike Christian; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Essie Echols.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to be made to , c/o Vicki Stewart, 6 Coachman Circle, Big Spring, TX 79720 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org
Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 28, 2019