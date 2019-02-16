Albert Wayne Beene, 82, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 in a local nursing home. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Kirkland officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dr. Leslie Butler, Dr. Daniel Chasteen, Perry Hall, Tony Hall, Jack Odom, and Bill Altom.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the funeral home.

Wayne was born April 15, 1936, in Stanton to L.E. (Red) and Laura Beene. After the family moved around in the Panhandle area they moved to Big Spring in the early 1950's. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1955 and went to work at the Post Office in 1957. He was a proud letter carrier for 38 years before retiring in 1995. He then worked at Big Spring High School as a gate attendant for about 10 years. Activities he loved were fishing, hunting, camping out, and building things in his backyard shop. Wayne loved to bowl and was on several bowling leagues.

Wayne was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for 65 years and a member of the TBC Youth Group of the 1950's. He loved his Lord and his church and his family.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 59 years, Martha Beene; a daughter, Dr. Ronda Beene of Grand Prairie; a granddaughter, Jessica Odom of Early; a son-in-law, Jack Odom and wife, Susan of Early; two nephews, Perry Hall of Big Spring and Tony Hall and wife, Ginny of Richardson; a niece Dee Chasteen and husband, Dr. Daniel Chasteen of Snyder.

Waiting to greet him in Heaven are a daughter, Laura Odom; his parents L.E. (Red) and Laura Beene; a sister, Mary Ann Hall; two infant sisters; a niece, Kim Bowie; and in-laws, Jack and Irene Butler.

Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary