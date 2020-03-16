|
|
Alfred Eugene Perry, 91, of the Lomax community, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Stanton with Rev. Charlie Stevens officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Gilbreath Funeral Home.
He was born in Haskell County to Hoyt and Thelma Perry. After graduating from Paint Creek High School in 1947, he served in the Army for a short stint prior to returning home to help farm. Gene married Jeneane Turnbow on August 30, 1953, in Weinert, Texas. He moved to the Lomax community in 1957 and farmed alongside his wife until retiring in 1998.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Stanton. Gene's greatest joy in life was his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Carla Brooks of the Lomax community; two granddaughters, Jody Roberts and husband, Ross, and their children, Jordan and Bryson of the Elbow community, and Lisa Baggerly and husband, Scott, and their son, Chandler of Teague.
He was preceeded in death by his parents; wife, Jeneane Perry; one son, Dirk Perry; a brother, J.R. Perry; and son-in-law, Roger Brooks.
The family suggests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1193, Stanton, Texas 79782.
Arrangements under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home of Stanton. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020