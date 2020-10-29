Alvino "Bino" Noyola, 68, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.Thursday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Alvino was born July 19, 1952. He drove a truck for Basic Energy. He was a lifetime resident of Big Spring.
Alvino loved baseball, shooting pool, rooster fighting and the Dallas Cowboys.
Alvino is survived by his wife: Rose Garcia of Big Spring; two sons: Alvino Noyola, Jr. and his wife Kari of Holland, Michigan, and Adam Garcia and his wife Christy of El Paso; three daughters: April Mireles and her husband Joshua of El Paso, Carina Napier of Big Spring, and Sara Mullins of Dallas; parents: Juana and Marcos Rocha and Benito Noyola; two brothers: Marcos Rocha, Jr. of Big Spring, and Gustavo Rios of Big Spring; three sisters: Rosaura Shoup of Big Spring; Marylou Gonzales of Del Rio and Rosemary Green of Lago Vista; 16 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com