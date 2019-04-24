Amy Lopez, 44, of Coahoma, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Weatherford. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Big Spring with Rev. Jon Brinlee, pastor of Salem Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Coahoma Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.

She was born Aug. 5, 1974 in Big Spring and married Andy Lopez, Jr. Aug. 5, 2017, in Big Spring.

Amy graduated from Big Spring High School in 1992. She enjoyed playing softball and watching her daughter, Adi, play softball. She had her dental assistant certificate and was currently the office manager for Abbyville Dentistry. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Andy Lopez, Jr., of Coahoma; three children, Kolby Walter Fields and wife, Kristina of Crane, Tailor Michelle Fields of Big Spring, and Adilyn Lee Lopez of Coahoma; three step-daughters, Alaine Rae Lopez of Austin, Amanda Kay Lopez of San Angelo, and Aubrey Ann Lopez of Big Lake; her parents, Jim and Gail Berringer of Big Spring; one brother, Paul Berringer of Big Spring; two grandchildren, Kamreigh Grayce Watkins and Samuel Walter Fields; a niece, Courtney Paige Berringer; a nephew, Brett Mason Berringer; and her mother-in-law, Elva A. Lopez of Rock Springs.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and her father-in-law.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 24, 2019