|
|
Angel Grantham, 77, of Big Spring, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Graveside services will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to service time at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel.
She was born Jan. 19, 1943, in Big Spring to Willard "Dick" Denton and Bernice Denton. She married Bud Grantham June 16, 1960, in Big Spring.
Angel lived her life to serve others. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bud Grantham of Big Spring; her son, Rodney Grantham and wife, Dena of Big Spring; two daughters, Jami King and husband, Roland of Big Spring, and Lana Follis and Rob Runnels of LaPorte; seven grandchildren, Jared Stevens and wife, Randi of Baird, Blake Grantham and wife, Rachael of Big Spring, Austin Grantham of Big Spring, Tyler Runnels of LaPorte, Morgan Follis of LaPorte, Chasidy Grantham of Big Spring, and Karmin Castillo and husband, Steven of Big Spring; six great-grandchildren, Charlie Stevens, Landry Stevens, Stokley Stevens, Reid Grantham, Tucker Grantham, and Leonidas Castillo; two sisters, Sonjia Aycock, and Sherry Hernandez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Angel was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jason Stevens; and three brothers, Dickie Denton, Quinn Denton, and Rexie Denton.
The family suggests memorials to the , at www.alzfnd.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 17, 2020