Ann Cooper Mackey, long-time resident of Big Spring, went peacefully at home on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. She was 93 years old. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Thursday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel with Ken McMeans, pastor of College Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Ann was born Dec. 31, 1925, in Holly Ridge, Louisiana, to Bunk and Rosie Tatum. Ann had a love of caring for sick people, so in 1957, when her children were young, she went to nursing school and became an LVN. She also passed this love of caring for the sick to her daughters, a grandson, and a great-grandson. After serving as an LVN at the VA Hospital for 20 years, she retired. She was a member of College Baptist Church.
Ann is survived by her three children, J.R. Cox and wife, Mae, Reene Casey and her husband, Monroe, LaNita Karibian and her husband, George; her five grandchildren, Rhonda Niblack, Thad Sneed, Brad Fielder, Trenae Iaulualo, and Brian Felder. She was also blessed with eight beautiful great-grandchildren, Tijon and Theron Sneed, Stephan and Brendon Iaulualo, Katherine Niblack, and Tristan, Trace and Steely Fielder.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Kenneth Cooper, and Roy Mackey; and by her eight siblings; two sisters, Irma and Mary; and her brothers, John, Ollie T., Bow, Jim, Claude and Eugene.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 6, 2019