Anna D. Lopez, 71, of Big Spring died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Prayer service will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. Until 9 p.m. at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel with Pastor Soccoro Rios officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Anna was born Jan. 20, 1949, in Big Spring to Hortencia and Ponciano Lopez. She was a homemaker but also was a housekeeper at Scenic Mountain Medical Center for 32 years. She was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and was a member of Templo Belen Asemblea De Dios.
Anna loved music and loved cooking especially for her family. Her life was her Lord and her family.
Anna is survived by her son: Marcus Yanez and Veronica of Big Spring; two daughters: Stella Brown and Eddie of Big Spring and Brenda Verde and Phillip Lozano of Big Spring; one brother: H. D. Lopez of Big Spring; two sisters: Martha Sandoval of North Platte, Nebraska and Maria Luisa Diaz of Big Spring; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by 4 sisters: Rosa Flores, Ruth Contreras, Maria Elena Gonzales, and Manuela Rosales; and 4 brothers: Joel Lopez, Santos Lopez, Lucas Lopez, and Ponciano Lopez Jr.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Brown, Lucas Lopez, Kaegen Mitchell, Johnny Trevino, David Rivera, Eddie Flores, Marcus Yanez, Phillip Lozano, and Israel Flores.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 29 to May 30, 2020.