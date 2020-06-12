Antonio "Tony" Hernandez Flores, 59, of San Angelo, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home, from a long illness.
Vigil Services will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Rosewood Chapel of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 17, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Tony was born Jan. 25, 1961, in Big Spring, to Luis Flores Sr. and Erlinda Flores. He was a long time resident of Big Spring before moving to San Angelo.
Before becoming ill, he was employed by Pak-Quality Foods in San Angelo for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Teri Flores of San Angelo; sons, Kyle Flores of San Angelo, and David Flores and wife Mandy, of Pueblo, CO; Father, Luis Flores Sr. and wife Lupe, of Big Spring; brothers, brothers Luis Flores Jr and wife Velma, Johnny Flores and wife Elizabeth, all of Big Spring; half-brothers, Martin Flores and wife Tiara, of San Diego, CA, Luis Flores, and Steven Uribe, both of Big Spring; sisters, Marie Sepulveda and husband Mike, of Tolleson, AZ, Alicia Leon and husband Gilbert, Mary Lou Yanez and husband Oscar, Rosie Torres, Lucy Chavarria and husband Andrew, Velia Ross and husband Ed, and Irma Cruz and husband Phillip, all of Big Spring; half-sisters, Mary Flores, Letty Flores, Rosa Alvarado and husband Lee, all of Big Spring; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Erlinda Flores; brother, Edward Flores; nephews, Jimmy Yanez and Michael Yanez; great niece, Adrianna Yanez; brother-in-law's, Ramon Torres, Chon Yanez, and Ray Leon; and sister-in-law, Irene Flores.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of San Angelo, the Shannon Clinic and Dr. Cheruku.
Pallbearers will be Luis Flores, Jr. Johnny Flores, R. J. Gonzales, Chon Gonzales, Chris Ross and Andrew Chavarria. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Yanez and Joshua Torres.
Services are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.