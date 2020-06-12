Antonio Hernandez "Tony" Flores
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio "Tony" Hernandez Flores, 59, of San Angelo, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home, from a long illness. 
Vigil Services will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Rosewood Chapel of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring.  Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 17, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Tony was born Jan. 25, 1961, in Big Spring, to Luis Flores Sr. and Erlinda Flores.  He was a long time resident of Big Spring before moving to San Angelo.
Before becoming ill, he was employed by Pak-Quality Foods in San Angelo for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Teri Flores of San Angelo; sons, Kyle Flores of San Angelo, and David Flores and wife Mandy, of Pueblo, CO; Father, Luis Flores Sr. and wife Lupe, of Big Spring; brothers, brothers Luis Flores Jr and wife Velma, Johnny Flores and wife Elizabeth, all of Big Spring; half-brothers, Martin Flores and wife Tiara, of San Diego, CA, Luis Flores, and Steven Uribe, both of Big Spring; sisters, Marie Sepulveda and husband Mike, of Tolleson, AZ, Alicia Leon and husband Gilbert, Mary Lou Yanez and husband Oscar, Rosie Torres, Lucy Chavarria and husband Andrew, Velia Ross and husband Ed, and Irma Cruz and husband Phillip, all of Big Spring; half-sisters, Mary Flores, Letty Flores, Rosa Alvarado and husband Lee, all of Big Spring; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Erlinda Flores; brother, Edward Flores; nephews, Jimmy Yanez and Michael Yanez; great niece, Adrianna Yanez; brother-in-law's, Ramon Torres, Chon Yanez, and Ray Leon; and sister-in-law, Irene Flores.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of San Angelo, the Shannon Clinic and Dr. Cheruku.
Pallbearers will be Luis Flores, Jr. Johnny Flores, R. J. Gonzales, Chon Gonzales, Chris Ross and Andrew Chavarria.  Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Yanez and Joshua Torres.
Services are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved