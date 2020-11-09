Antonio (Tony) Padron, 74 went home to God's Kingdom where his wife, Josie, was waiting for him on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born July 5, 1946, in Big Spring to Florencio and Marta Padron. He was raised in Coahoma and served as an Alter Boy throughout his youth at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He married Josie on Oct. 2, 1965, in Big Spring where they started their family. He served in the US Army from 1965-1967. They then moved to Crane when he took a position with ARCO Oil & Gas then moved to Odessa in 1986. Tony was a member of the Holy Name Society and was a respected member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Odessa.

Tony was a devoted husband, loving father, astounding son, awesome brother, friend and colleague. Survivors include: Daughters: Michelle Ybarra and husband, Oscar; Anna Hernandez and husband, Jesse of Odessa; Angela Wolf and husband, Kevin of Midland; Son, Michael Padron and wife Margarita of Big Spring. Brothers: Susano and Carlos. Sisters: Lupe Martinez, Julie Hernandez, Ester Cunningham and Delia Salazar; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jose, parents Florencio and Marta Padron; Brothers: Santos and Crecencio and Sister Maria Padron.

Viewing and Rosary will be on Sunday, Nov. 8, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at La Paz Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be on Monday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer in Odessa followed by burial with Military Honors at Ector County Cemetery.

