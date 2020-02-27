|
Armelinda Ornelas, 59, Big Spring, formerly of Colorado City, passed away in Lubbock at UMC on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
She was born in Colorado City on July 27, 1960 to Eulalio and Cristella Garcia Ornelas.
Armelinda was a person who had a tremendous spirit who would best be described as a firecracker. Her outgoing personality and gift of talk made her the type of person to never meet a stranger. Family and God were the central guidance of her life. She was a very intelligent woman, having earned her bachelor degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 2005. Her intelligence came from her inquisitive nature and the fact that she was not afraid to put herself in situations where she has to learn something. She enjoyed traveling, had lived in Germany for over three years and in Iowa for the better part of 15 years. When living close by family she always had to be around them, making sure not to miss a family gathering or the opportunity to barbeque. At the family functions she was the one responsible for making sure everyone matched, and when they went in public she was always dressed up. In her spare time she enjoyed meeting new people, barbequing, listening to music, dancing, coloring, watching a good movie, and traveling. She was also a huge sports fan, making sure to root for Texas Tech, the Dallas Cowboys, and Patrick Mahomes. Her charismatic attitude and love of family are a legacy that will be remembered fondly by her family and friends.
Armelinda is survived by her son, Salvador Ramirez and wife, Amy of Big Spring; by her daughter, Monique Love and husband, Josh of Lubbock; by her grandchildren, Karyssa Ramirez, Makayla Gorman, Hope Cisneros, Alexandra Ramirez, and Kasey Ramirez; and by her great-grandchildren, Jayson Cisneros, Blaine Gorman, Elliot Iturralde, Ivan Ramirez, and Deacon Cisneros. Also surviving is a brother, Gabriel Ornelas and wife, Becky of Colorado City; and three sisters, Adelita Caballos and husband, Ernest of Colorado City, Alicia Moreno and husband, Tanis Moreno Jr. of Colorado City, and Amanda Carrisalez and husband, Carlos of Big Spring.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulalio and Cristella Ornelas; and by a sister, Angela Ornelas.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Armelinda will be held at Saint Ann's Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10:30 a.m., with Father Michael Udegbunam officiating. Pallbearers will be Gabriel Ornelas Jr., Avan Ceballos, Eli Ornelas, Daniel Silva, Simon Moreno, and Cordero Carrisalez. The great-grandchildren will be honorary pallbearers.
The family will be present for a visitation on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary to be performed at 7 p.m. at the Kiker Seale Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Saint Jude's, an organization that was dear to her heart.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 27, 2020