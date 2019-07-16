On Friday, July 12, 2019, Artie "Wayne" Bristow, of Big Spring, passed away at 84. Wayne was born on July 11, 1935, in Floyd County, Texas, to Joshua Vernard Bristow and Thelma Julia McBeth. He graduated from Ackerly High School in 1952, at the young age of 16. He was a classic car enthusiast, enjoyed family time, encouraging everyone, and directing folks to the Lord. He was loved dearly for the kindness, love and joy he exuded.

Wayne served as a clerk with the U.S. Army Reserves from Sept. 15, 1957 to May 6, 1963, before beginning his career in computer programming. Like his father, he had a strong, entrepreneurial spirit, ultimately pursuing his passion of health and well-being for everyone through his Shaklee business.

After moving back to Big Spring, he served as a deacon at both Berea Baptist and Central Baptist Churches. He was a pillar among the brethren of each church he served, as well as within organizations throughout the community, including the Gideons and the Kiwanis Club of Big Spring. He is preceded in death by his father; mother; paternal grandparents, Henry Clay Bristow and wife, Rosa Mae Higgins; maternal grandparents, James Artie McBeth and wife, Artie Dudley; and his half-brother, Elmer Six. Among many family members and friends, he is remembered with love by his wife, Frances Bristow; his first wife, Velda Hamilton; his children, Lorri Martin and husband, Alan, Burke Bristow and wife, Kimberly, Brandon Bristow and wife, Clarie; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Bristow and wife, Judy; sisters, Darlene Caffey and husband, Woodie, Patsy Shaw and husband, Roosevelt, Linda Cowan and husband, Gordon; Frances' children, Doyle Rice, Marty Rice and wife, Gina, Carla Savage and husband, Trent.

Family visitation will take place Wednesday, July 17 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church located at 4204 Wasson Rd., Big Spring. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Pastor John McCullough officiating.

Memorial contributions are requested in lieu of flowers to be used for scripture distribution. Please make contributions to Berea Baptist Church, 4204 Wasson Rd., Big Spring, TX 79720. Published in Big Spring Herald on July 16, 2019