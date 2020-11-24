1/1
Benny Allen Lockhart
1939 - 2020
Benny Allen Lockhart, 81, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2020, at his home.
Ben was born to Carl and Lucille Barber Lockhart in Feb. 1939. He married the love of his life, Sandee McKinney, on March 14, 1970. They had 50 loving years together.
He lived an extraordinary life surrounded by people who respected and adored him. He touched numerous lives as a DPS Trooper for 22 years and as Howard County Judge for 16 years. Known to many as "Gentle Ben" or "The Judge", his favorite thing to be called was "Peep" by his long-awaited grandkids. He often joked that he would not live long enough to see grandkids. The joke was on him when he was blessed with twin grandkids in August 2012. He was also proud of his bonus grandsons, Randy Paige Jr and Nick Paige.
We miss him terribly but rejoice that he is whole again. We find comfort in knowing that we will see those sparkling blue eyes again someday. And, that he is reminiscing with his fishing buddies and family. He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He taught so many lessons in life and left an amazing legacy that will carry on.
Ben is survived by his beautiful wife Sandee. His daughter Kelly Paige and husband Randy Sr. of Big Spring, TX, one brother, Jimmy Lockhart and wife Wanda of Big Spring, TX. Four grandchildren Randy Jr., Nicholas, Kylee and Kade Paige. Also, several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Lucille Lockhart, three brothers Tom, Don and Gene, and sister, Sue Mize.
A memorial service will be scheduled for some time in the Spring. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
