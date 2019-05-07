Bernell Fryar Bayes, 82, of Big Spring, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in a local nursing home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.

She was born Sept. 26, 1936, in Howard County and married Grover Charles "Tiny" Bayes June 14, 1954, in Big Spring.

Bernell worked at Coahoma State Bank for 16 years and continued working another 10 years when it changed to First Bank of West Texas. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was a devoted wife and mother.

She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband, Tiny; two sons, Eddie Bayes and wife, Audrey, and Gary Bayes and wife, Debbie, all of Sand Springs; one daughter, Trena Whitmire and husband, Mark of Snyder; three brothers, Roland Fryar and wife, Sara of Fairview, Tommy Fryar and wife, Donna of Austin, and Claud Fryar and wife, Patsy of Big Spring; 12 grandchildren, Amanda Bayes, Samantha Bayes, Riki Dorsett, Krista Dorsett, Cassidy Whitmire, Mandy Bingham, Brandon Scroggins, Nicholas Bayes, Adam Whitmire, Aaron Whitmire, Jessica Harkins and Shauna Schroeder; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J. W. and Imogene Harland Fryar; a sister, Ida Lou Beall; and a brother, Ronald Fryar.

The family suggests memorials to the donor's favorite charity.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary