Betty Jeanette Wallace
1935 - 2020
Betty Jeanette Wallace, 85, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Betty was born Feb. 19, 1935, in Stephenville to Elna and Marshall Miniard.  She married Elton Wallace on July 22, 1950, in Stephenville.  He preceded her in death on June 24, 1998.  She was a homemaker and attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Betty is survived by three sons:  Dewayne Wallace of Elkhart, Davis Wallace of Bethelehem, Georgia, and Douglas Wallace of Bethelehem, Georgia; two daughters:  Lisa Bernet of San Antonio and Marsha Garcia of Lake Whitney; one sister:  Marilyn Larimore of Abilene; 26 grandchildren; and 54 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by two daughters:  Emily Edith Wallace and Amiee Aragon; and one grandson:  Ellery "Ray" Wallace.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
