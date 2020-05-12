Betty Jo Smith
1934 - 2020
Betty Jo Smith, 86, of Big Spring, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park with Mona Lu Tonn, officiating.
Betty was born April 5, 1934, to Odis Milam and Maude Gaw Milam in Big Spring. She married Ellis Smith.
She was an active member of the PTA. She put her daughter through college at Texas Tech. Betty worked at State National Bank for 15 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ellis; her granddaughter , Somer Lancaster of Big Spring; and her great-grandson, Aiden McNew of Big Spring.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two children, Sonia Lynn Lancaster and Billy Don Whittington; and her sister, Yvonne Ray of El Paso.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
