Betty Ruth Whaley, 84, formerly of Morristown, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Friday, Oct. 2, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park at 4 p.m.
Betty was born Feb. 23, 1936, in Cerro Gordo, Oklahoma. She and her family moved to a farm in Gem, Kansas, when she was a young child. When Betty was in high school, they moved to Topeka, where she met her love, Paul. They spent their first year of marriage in Iceland while Paul served in the Air Force. They spent many years in Kansas and Missouri, where Betty was primarily a homemaker, but also had part-time secretarial jobs.
After semi-retiring, they moved to Morristown, Tennessee, where they lived over 30 years. Betty worked as Office Manager at Crain Industries until it was closed. She was a faithful member of Alpha Baptist Church in Morristown.
Due to poor health, Betty and Paul moved to Marcy Place in Big Spring in 2017 to be closer to family.
Betty is survived by three daughters: Paula (Steve) Moses of Big Spring, Cara (Jeff) Jones of Dallas, and Mandi (Jonathan) Morrow of Senoia, Georgia, along with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings: Carol Root of Springfield, Missouri; Paul Hopson of Greenville, Texas; and Roger Hopson of Olathe, Kansas, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Parthenia Hopson, three sisters: Francis Pence, Wanda Smith, and Wilma Bingham; and two brothers: Charles and Sherman Hopson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials Alpha Baptist Church Building Fund, 245 St. Johns Road, Morristown, TN 37814 or God's Warehouse c/o Nolachucky Baptist Association, P.O. Box 326, Morristown, TN 37815.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.