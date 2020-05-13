Betty Sue Lunsford Fowler, 90, died Friday, May 8, 2020. Private graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Memorial Park.
Betty was born Dec. 31, 1929, at Anarine, Texas. Sue married H. D. "Doyle" Fowler on Nov. 24, 1945 in Shamrock. They moved to Howard County in 1956. He preceded her in death in January 2011. She cooked in the cafeteria at Ackerly schools and later was an insurance agent for Germania Insurance – Fowler Insurance agency. And her favorite occupation was being MOM and NANA. Her special gift in life was to take food to the sick, help those in need, and try to be the best example of a Christian woman/wife. She was always teased that if dad had built their home around her with no windows or doors…she still would have turned the light out so no one could see her getting dressed. She was a member of 14th and Main Church of Christ.
Sue is survived by daughter: Rebecca Joy Fowler of Big Spring, and son-in-law: Peter C Francis of Andrews; Grandchildren: Jeffrey Francis, wife Kim, of Georgetown, Tx; Jennifer Francis Edmonds, husband Jared, of Frisco; great grandchildren: Brinley Francis, Brant Edmonds, Ryker Francis, Brielle Edmonds, and Bryce Edmonds; Half -Sister: Patsy Robertson; Sister-in-law: Madge Lunsford; Brother-in-law: Charles West; Special friend who was like her own daughter: Cathy Burgess of Colorado; Best friend: Doris Banks, and friends who were her "special family".
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by four children: Linda Fowler Francis, Paula Sue Fowler, Kendall Mac Fowler and Clifton Dale Fowler; Mom: Bessie Robinson Lunsford Regan; Dad: Andrew Lunsford; Sister: Peggy West; Brother: Billy Wayne Lunsford; Brother: Paul Lunsford; Half Brother: Bennie Lunsford; Step Sister: Christene Tillman
Special thank you to her hospice family: Shelly, Hermalinda, Mary, Christy and Madison who took such good care of mom. We could not have made it thru all of this without you; and to Myers & Smith Funeral Home and those who took mom to her final resting place.
And to Tara: I truly believe God sent you years ago to be my guardian angel from Heaven during this time. You walked us thru this every step of the way. God has given you a special gift to help others in times like this. There are angels all around us – I believe you are among the special ones!
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020.