Beverly, August 25, 1941 - March 20, 2019, was born in Monahans, Texas to Jack and Helen Pearson. On June 28, 1963, she met the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Martin. They married and, ten months later, came Rick Jack Martin, their son. Beverly is survived by her husband of 56 years, Chuck; their son, Rick & his wife, Mandy; their granddaughter, Kailynne; great-grandson, Kole; and Mandy's children, Maiya & James.

Beverly was the secretary and a substitute teacher at Coahoma Junior High in Coahoma, Tex. She was passionate and caring for all children and was a positive influence in innumerable children's lives who loved and still remember her to this day.

Beverly always had an ear to listen and loved to spend hours visiting with others.

In the early sixties, Beverly met Elvis on a train in Big Spring, Tex. She was a fan for life after that and would jokingly remark about Elvis, "He could eat crackers in my bed anytime."

An avid bowler, Beverly competed in National Amateur Bowling championships and even won state champion in her class in the 1970s.

Other hobbies of Beverly's included collecting beanie babies and playing spades.

Beverly loved to fish. One of her favorite pastimes was sitting by the lake with her family enjoying a cold Coca-Cola. She reminisced on these happy times by collecting Coca-Cola artifacts.

Beverly was a wonderful Christian woman and a steadfast member of the Church of Christ. She passed peacefully knowing her Lord was waiting in heaven for her with open arms.

A memorial service will be held a the Church of Christ on Cuba Avenue in Alamogordo on Saturday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m.

The Martin family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary