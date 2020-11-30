On Nov. 26, 2020, Billie Joyce Procter enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast like never before. Best of all, she didn't have to cook a thing…although, we know she did some heavenly cooking over the years.
Viewing will be Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held later at Coahoma Cemetery.
Billie was born on May 10, 1942, and was reunited with her husband of over 60 years, James Procter, her father, John Harvey Gibbs, mother, Bonnie Foster, stepfather, Leonard Truitt Foster, bonus parents, Elza and Essie Nickell, father-in-law, Tom Procter, mother-in-law, Lucille Procter, and one sister Wilma Alley. Billie loved family reunions and we know it will take days to catch up with everyone, but that's OK, she has eternity to do so.
To know Billie was to know she loved her family, beginning with her two daughters, Tammie Paige and Karen Moore and especially her six grandchildren: K'Ja (Erik) West, Tiffani (Sunil) Nair, Tyler (Becky) Fowler, Tori (Kyle) Newton, K'Leigh (Tye) Baker, Mason Moore and six great grandchildren: Kora Newton, Gracie West, Boone Baker, Zavian Nair, Tara Newton, and Devin Nair along with her sisters Earnestine Eason and Mae Klassen and sisters-in-laws Delores Dodson and Diana Hewett…oh and she absolutely adored her two sons-in-laws, Roger and Brian.
If you were around Billie for any time at all, you experienced a lady full of love, kindness, and amazing patience. According to her grandchildren and her sons-in-laws, she didn't have a mean bone in her body. Both Tammie and Karen would say she was an amazing mama who showed them what unconditional love really looked like. Whether it was barely scraping by in Lingleville or Big Spring, Billie was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She was a lady of few words, but when she spoke, they came from the heart and she never had a bad word to say about anyone. Billie never needed a castle on a hill or even a Cadillac, just give her a deer rifle, a fishing pole, or a seat on a Honda Goldwing and she was just fine. James and Billie enjoyed life to the fullest and instead of "retiring" together, they kicked into high gear and never looked back. She especially looked forward to her and James' daily cup of coffee at precisely 2 p.m.
Most people would remember Billie as the sweet and helpful new accounts lady at First National Bank where she worked and eventually retired. She was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church. If there was a service, she was there. If you were there, you could count on one, two, or maybe even three hugs, it just depended on how many times you saw her. Her memory could have been the reason for so many hugs, but we know better, that was just Billie. This morning, her last breath was her first in the presence of our Almighty Savior, Jesus Christ. Her tears were wiped away, her pain was removed, and her memory was restored. Billie is no longer fighting for the words to say, she knows them every one.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Baptist Mission Fund at 1701 E. FM 700 and Birdwell Lane, Big Spring, Texas, 79720 or a charity of your choice
