Billy Brown, 42, of Cedar Park, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2020, at the Ackerly Cemetery in Ackerly, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. To 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
He was born Aug. 29, 1977, in Big Spring to Terry and Janette Nichols Brown. Billy loved music and singing and had an eye for photography. He was a big Reba McEntire fan and loved his family.
Survivors include a sister, D'Nae Reyna and husband, Cody, of Lubbock; numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2020, at the Ackerly Cemetery in Ackerly, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. To 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
He was born Aug. 29, 1977, in Big Spring to Terry and Janette Nichols Brown. Billy loved music and singing and had an eye for photography. He was a big Reba McEntire fan and loved his family.
Survivors include a sister, D'Nae Reyna and husband, Cody, of Lubbock; numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.