Billy Ray White, 88, of Big Spring went to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Viewing will be at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 and on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Burial will follow at Trinity Memorial Park
Billy Ray was born Dec. 31, 1931, in Hico, Texas to Freddie and Ola White. He married the love of his life Joyce Burchett, 63 years ago in Odessa. He was the owner and operator of White's Dairy and B&R Septic for many years. He loved antiquing and going to all the garage sales in town. He ran his treasure shop and enjoyed finding new pieces wherever he could. Billy Ray loved to laugh and spend time with his family. He also faithfully had coffee with his life long friend Boosie Weaver daily. Billy Ray also loved horse racing.
He is survived by his wife Joyce White of 63 years of Big Spring, one son, Leslie Ray White of Big Spring, a sister, Emma Bogard of Big Spring, and one brother, Freddie Cad White and wife Sherry of Athens, Georgia, two treasured grandsons, Kip and Jake White of Austin, Texas.
In addition to his parents, Billy Ray was preceded in death by his two sons, Billy Bob and Kip Brandon White and a sister, Bobbie Jean Leonard of Big Spring.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Leonard, Clayton Leonard, Carl Reid, Jeb Worthy, Cash Corbell and Rocky McCullough.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle& Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com