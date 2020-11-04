Billy Wayne Turner went to be with his lord and savior on Sunday, Oct. 25. He was born Jan. 10, 1959, in Big Spring to Doreatha (Dot) McCartney Horton and Ocie Turner. He lived in Big Spring until his death. He was a veteran of the US army. His life enjoyment was when he became a father. He adopted her, and everywhere he went she was there. He loved her and wanted to give her the world. Matthea was his life.
After his heart transplant, which ticked stronger than most for more than 17 years he started working at Fast Stop. He loved his job and his customers. He got along with everyone even those he didn't know. His boss was Chris and Rhonda, long time friends and a part of the family.
He was survived by his loving daughter Matthea Little, her husband Quinten Little, and his granddaughter Alessa Little. His mother, Doreatha Horton. His older brother Robert and his wife Wanda Turner. His sister Brenda and her husband David Elmore. His nephew Brent and Heidi Elmore from Crawford Texas. A niece Tori and her husband Andres Martinez, niece Kim and husband Kevin Hardin, niece Kerri and husband Chris Rosenbaum, niece BaLinda Turner, niece Misti and husband Jeremy Russell. Jenny and her husband Julian Contreras, and several great nieces and nephews. He loved his extended family at Fast Stop. Many friends he loved so much, he was always the one who said what was on his mind, no matter what anyone else thought. "With this note, I still love everyone… I'm Home."
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Myers & Smith Chapel.
