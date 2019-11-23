|
Bob Creelman, 86, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Big Spring, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at Trinity Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Kokopelli's after the service.
He was born March 2, 1933, in Forsan, Texas and married Sue Miller, Nov. 2, 1957, in Big Spring, Texas.
Bob attended Forsan schools, served in the United States Air Force and worked at Webb Air Force Base until its closing. He moved to Mesa, Arizona in August, 1977, and continued working for the Air Force at Williams Field Air Force Base up until his retirement in 1988. He enjoyed square dancing, playing music and writing songs.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Creelman; a son, Robert Creelman and wife, Brenda; sister-in-law, Bobbie Miller; nieces, Barbara Beadles and husband, Larry, Betty Hill and husband, Clifton, and Ashley Miller; nephews, Thomas Creelman, Roy Davis and wife, Linda, James Miller and wife, Sarah; and grandchildren, Dalton Williams and wife, Haley, and Taylor Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lydia Creelman; brothers G.W. Creelman, Orville Creelman and wife, Eva; and sisters, Wanda Childress and husband, Arbie, and Thelma Davis and husband, Wayne.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 23, 2019