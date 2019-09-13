Home

Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Alive In Christ Lutheran Church
Bob Roever


1934 - 2019
Bob Roever Obituary
Bob Roever, 85, of Big Spring, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at his residence. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, Dept. 15, 2019 at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Alive In Christ Lutheran Church, with pastor Richard Lamb, officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Bob was born Jan. 13, 1934, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, to Louise Minnie Klaetsch Roever and Henry John William Roever. He moved to Big Spring around 1955 when he was stationed at Webb Air Force Base. Bob married Anna Jaunell McPherson on Feb. 16, 1957, in Big Spring. He was an active member of the Lions Club for many years. He was a truck driver for Montgomery Ward for over 25 years and was then was self-employed with Chemical Express. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and gardening. He was a member of Alive In Christ Lutheran Church.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jaunell Roever of Big Spring; three sons, Bobby Roever (Judy) of Big Spring, Mike Roever of McCamey, and Jerry Roever of Big Spring; six grandchildren, Ryndi Smith (Tye) of Weatherford, Layni Honeycutt (Mallory) of Weatherford, Becky Roever (Cody Sparks) of Odessa, Jake Roever (La'Sha) of Odessa, Eddie Pylant (Sally) of Plano, and Darren Pylant (Stephanie) of Abilene; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Elaine Dullum.
Pallbearers will be Cody Sparks, Tye Smith, Eddie Pylant, Darren Pylant, Randy Dullum, Steve Dullum and Nathan Nalley.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorials be sent to Alive In Christ Lutheran Church, 2805 Lynn Street, Big Spring, TX 79720, or to Dakota Boys Ranch Foundation, Box 5007, Minot, ND 58702.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
