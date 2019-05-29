Bobbie Lou Hill, 90, of Midland, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Fairmont Park Church of Christ, Midland, Texas, with burial to follow at 2 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton, Texas. Viewing will be Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland.

Bobbie was a long time resident of Martin County and was a member of the Knott Church of Christ. In 2008, she moved to Midland, Texas, and was a faithful member of the Fairmont Park Church of Christ. Bobbie loved gardening and had a beautiful yard, loved sewing and crafts, and delighted in cooking for her family. Being with family gave her the greatest joy. She was very proud of all of her children, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life.

She was born February 22, 1929, in Stanton, Texas, to C.F. and Vergie Atchison. She married the love of her life, Bob Hill, on Oct. 25, 1947, in Midland, Texas. Together they raised three children on their farm in the Brown Community in north Martin County. She leaves as her legacy a daughter, Bonnie and husband, Mike Brumley of Midland; son, Byron and wife, Diana Hill, of Stanton; and son, Bruce and wife, Sandy Hill of Victoria. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, Susan Green (Casey) of Frisco and Stephen Brumley (Betsy) of Midland, Rebecca Mathews (Ryan) of Gruver, Brent Hill (Aimee) of Stanton, and Danielle Burrow (Tim) of New Home, Cory Hill of Victoria, and Lisa Arrieta (Ralph) of Victoria; great-grandchildren, Preston and Parker Green, Ryder and Harrison Brumley, Coley Ruebush, Cagan, Colt, and Cason Mathews, Briggs and Adley Hill, Addyson, Jayton, and Easton Burrow, and Anthony and Austin Arrieta. She is also survived by a sister, Virginia Peterson, of El Centro, California; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bob; daughter, Nancy Carolyn Hill; parents, C.F. and Virgie Atchison; sisters, Margie Stinchcomb, Juanita Hull, and Yvonne Minton.

Family suggests memorials can be made to Smithlawn Home, Box 6451 Lubbock, Texas 79493-6451; Hospice of Midland, 911 West Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701, or Manor Park Helen Greathouse, 401 Helen Greathouse Circle, Midland, Texas 79707. The family also would like to thank mom's special caregivers, Mary Ann, Debra, Cynthia, Maria and Nikki, who dedicated their time and love to see after our mother's needs.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Published in Big Spring Herald on May 29, 2019