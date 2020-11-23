In Loving Memory of Our Father Bobby Joe Driver"
On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, Bobby Joe Driver, Loving Husband and Father of five children, passed away at the age of 89 years old.
He was born on March 18, 1931, in La Mesa, Texas, to William and Maude Driver. He is the youngest of seven brothers. Bobby Joe grew up working in the cotton and oil fields, was a member of the United States Army, and served in the Korean War. When he returned home, he met and married Helen Faye Marlenee, and together they had five children: Glenda Faye, Deborah Gail, Leisa Carol, James Robert, and Gary Don. Deborah Gail passed away when she was 12 days old.
He later met and married Mary Patterson, and together they lived and loved life working together in a Nursing Home, an Animal Shelter, and a Hunting Lodge. Together they retired and moved to Big Spring, Texas.
Bobby Joe was a dedicated member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Big Spring, Texas for many years. He enjoyed and loved being a part of their congregation and he was loved and respected by them. Bobby Joe loved his family more than anything and he was always willing to help anyone in need.
Bobby Joe was preceded in death by his Father, William; Mother, Maude; his brothers Elmer "Pete" Leamon, John Everette, Prentis Dee, Luther "Luke" Jay, and Willie Lee "Bill", his daughter Deborah Gail, his first wife Helen Faye, and his second wife Mary, and his great nephew Landon Fuller.
He is survived by his children: Glenda Faye Tate and her husband Michael, Leisa Carol, James Robert and wife Stacey, and Gary Don and wife DeeDee, 9 grandkids, 18 grandkids, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and his Sister n Law, Joy Driver.
Bobby Joe, with a heart of gold, loved by many and will be dearly missed. May You Rest In Peace Until We Meet Again. We Love You.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com