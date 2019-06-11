Bobby Jon Sledge, 85, of Lake Colorado City, Texas, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Pastor Mark Lindsey officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring.

The family will receive visitors from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring.

Bobby was born July 25, 1933, in Cisco, to William Wylie and Flora Marie (Elmore) Sledge. Bobby married Elizabeth Jo Kinsey on Nov. 6, 1953 in Big Spring.

Bobby worked 41 years with Texas Electric through the transmission department as an Electrical Technician. He served during the Korean War for the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge, and a member of the Elks Lodge. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Big Spring serving on many committees, and was a deacon of the church.

Bobby is survived by his daughters, Karen Nachlinger and husband, Larry of Hermleigh, and Lisa Sledge of Lake Colorado City; five grandchildren, Kerry Bankhead and husband, Brandon of Champion, Russell Wall and wife, Jacque of Ira, Kasey Nachlinger of Hermleigh, Cindy Nachlinger of Hermleigh, and Alisha Tadena and husband, Jayson of Arlington; eight great-grandchildren with one more due in October; three sisters-in-law, Pat Kinsey of Austin, Wanda Jones of Big Spring, and Melba Jean Sledge of Midland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jo; a daughter, Becky Sledge Wall; his parents; a brother, Billy Sledge; and a sister, Charlotte Reynolds.

Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Big Spring Herald on June 11, 2019