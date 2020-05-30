Well today a hero went to be with the Lord. My brother Bobby Wayne Sullivan passed at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Lamen Lusk Sanchez State Veterans Home in Big Spring. Bobby fought the good fight and remained dedicated to God but he became seriously ill in November of last year and finally gave in and succumbed to the illness. But don't be sorry for him because he is now at peace. The reason I call him my hero is Bobby has been paralyzed for about 39 years from the waist down due to a motorcycle accident that he had. But he didn't let this define who he was. As a wheelchair bound individual he accomplished a lot more than most of us. He struggled at first but after he accepted his disability he never slowed down. He was an accomplished hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He attended regularly Black powder rifle shoots. He built a few model airplanes. Yeah just about anything he set out to do he did it. Bobby never met a stranger and had countless friends who loved him. He was an Army veteran who loved and was proud of his service record reaching the rank of Master Sergeant in a few short years. He was also a fireman for the Big Spring Fire Department at the time of his accident. The aforementioned accomplishments are not why I call him a hero. I call him that because he was simply my big brother and I love and respected him tremendously. RIP Big Brother.
Bobby "Paw Paw" Sullivan was born Jan. 12, 1950, in Odessa to Dora Ruth and Avon Wesley Sullivan. He was a lifetime resident of Coahoma and was a member of the Coahoma Church of Christ. He is also a member of the Big Spring A.R.C. Society and the Big Spring Model Aircraft Association.
Bobby is survived by three grandchildren: Jacob Robbins of Odessa, Garrett Wayne Robbins of Big Lake, and Rachel Pearl Robbins of San Angelo; two brothers: Billy Sullivan of Coahoma and Glenn Sullivan of Colorado City; three sisters: Judy George of Austin, Jo Hamblin of Gardnerville, Nevada, and Patsy Addison of Kokomo, Indiana; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by one daughter: Shana Gomez.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Perry Schulze, Charles Buzbee, Greg Meeks, Brian Jensen, Brandon Shifflett and Phil Ervin.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Coahoma Cemetery with Eddy Pitchford, minister of the Coahoma Church of Christ. Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 30, 2020.