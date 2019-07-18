Bonnie Franklin, 88, of Big Spring, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at her residence. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel with Dennis Teeters, pastor of First Baptist Church of Eunice, New Mexico, officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.

Bonnie was born June 13, 1931, in Emmett, Arkansas to Ruby Pearl Lough Gill and Thomas H. Gill. She was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and was a graduate of Big Spring High School. Bonnie married George C. Franklin on July 22, 1953. Bonnie was a member of First Baptist Church. She worked a lifetime in county government and law offices. She served as the Howard County Treasurer for over 20 years, retiring in 1999. Bonnie and her daughter, Janice, also owned and operated Howard County Abstract from 1984 until 2013. She loved traveling with George.

Bonnie is survived by one daughter, Janice Ferguson and husband, Glen of Big Spring; one grandson, Lance Monteleone and wife, Lindsay of Coppell; two great-grandchildren, Mia Monteleone and Knox Monteleone, also of Coppell; and one brother, James Gill and wife, Betty of Lubbock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George C. Franklin; and one son, Clayton Thomas Franklin.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Hill, James Carroll Lough, Brent Zitterkopf, Carl Durham, Alan Wright and Robert Ruiz.

The family suggests memorial to Circle 6 Ranch, PO Box 976, Stanton, TX 79782-0976.

The family gives a special thanks to the staff of Marcy Place and to the staff of Hospice of West Texas.

Published in Big Spring Herald on July 18, 2019