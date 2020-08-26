1/1
Bonnie Long
1929 - 2020
Bonnie Long, 90, of Big Spring, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Graveside inurnment services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug.27, 2020, at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.
She was born Aug. 22, 1929, in San Angelo, Texas, to Guy and Bonnie Thompson. She married James O. "Jim" Long on Dec. 11, 1953, in Big Spring. He preceded her in death Dec. 6, 2008.
Bonnie retired from Texas Electric Service Company after over 34 years of service, and was a member of the TXU 25 year club. She had served on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce and as the third president of the Blue Blazers. She was also a graduate of one of the first Leadership Big Spring groups. Bonnie had served on the Board of Directors of Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center and the Board of Directors for the Big Spring Country Club.
Bonnie was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Epworth Sunday School Class.
Survivors include Keith and Becky Crane, very close friends; and several nieces and nephews including Linda Driver and Lynn Rollins
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Pauline Thompson Driver; a sister-in-law, Joy Henderson and husband, B. W.; brother-in-law, Robert Long; and a special niece, Jan King.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
