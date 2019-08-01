Home

Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Bonnie Sue Fraley


1940 - 2019
Bonnie Sue Fraley Obituary
Bonnie Sue Fraley, 78 died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Midland Memorial hospital. Funeral services will be held at noon, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Mona Lou Tonn officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
She was born Nov. 12, 1940, in Rosston, Arkansas, to William and Minnie Biddle. Bonnie married Morris Fraley on May 8, 1958, in Snyder, Texas. She was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and worked with her husband Morris in the family business.
Survivors include her husband, Morris Fraley; two sons, Trent and Stan Fraley of Big Spring; one sister, Bettye Jo Howard of Bedford; one brother, Billy Wayne Biddle of Big Spring; four grandchildren, Kristian Sextro, Casey Fraley, Kara Fraley Colegove, and Dustin Fraley; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie Biddle; and four brothers; Weldon Biddle, Glenn Biddle, Roy Biddle and Windle Biddle.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.  Online Condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
