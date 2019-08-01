|
Bonnie Sue Fraley, 78 died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Midland Memorial hospital. Funeral services will be held at noon, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Mona Lou Tonn officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
She was born Nov. 12, 1940, in Rosston, Arkansas, to William and Minnie Biddle. Bonnie married Morris Fraley on May 8, 1958, in Snyder, Texas. She was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and worked with her husband Morris in the family business.
Survivors include her husband, Morris Fraley; two sons, Trent and Stan Fraley of Big Spring; one sister, Bettye Jo Howard of Bedford; one brother, Billy Wayne Biddle of Big Spring; four grandchildren, Kristian Sextro, Casey Fraley, Kara Fraley Colegove, and Dustin Fraley; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie Biddle; and four brothers; Weldon Biddle, Glenn Biddle, Roy Biddle and Windle Biddle.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online Condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 1, 2019