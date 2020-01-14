|
Brady Allen Madry, 86 of Midland, Texas passed away on Jan. 11, 2020. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be 8 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Rick Holeman officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Brady Allen Madry was born on Oct. 19, 1933, in Rotan, Texas, to Brady Smith Madry and Margaret Fairweather. He was raised in Big Spring, Texas. He married Jewel Dee Livingston of Midland, Texas. He loved western swing music, fishing and camping. Most of all he loved his family. He was educated in Big Spring, Texas. He was an accomplished musician and lead singer. His family was his pride and joy.
Brady Allen Madry is survived by son, Tommy Madry (Melody) of Abilene, Texas; daughter, Connie Madry Winkley of Huntington, Arkansas; son, Ralph Madry (Diane) of Midland, Texas; and son, Randy Madry of San Angelo, Texas; his siblings, sister, Patsy Compton of Russellville, Arkansas, brother, Charles Madry (Carole) of Big Spring, Texas, sister, Tena Shepherd (Mike) of Midland, Texas, and sister, Beverly Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews. He had 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren that he loved dearly.
Brady Allen Madry is preceded in death by his parents, Brady Smith Madry and Margaret Fairweather; and his wife of 50 years, Jewel Dee Livingston; also his daughter, Brenda Madry; and his grandchildren, Robin Madry, Brandi Horton and Brian Madry.
The family would like to express their gratification towards Melody Madry and the staff of Silver Springs Nursing Center for the excellent care he received. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cotton Flat Baptist Church, 6409 S. State Hwy 349, Midland, TX 79706.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jan. 14, 2020