Burl Cooley
1942 - 2020
Burl Cooley, 77, of Big Spring, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in a Midland hospital. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Richard Schneberger and Rev. Calvary Calender officiating.
He was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Lamesa, Texas, to Earl and Izora Cooley. He married Barbra Follis Jan. 10, 1961 in Tahoka.
Burl attended school in O'Donnell, Texas. He worked for Kay and Company Electric and Permian Oil Field Electric before starting Burl Cooley Electric in 1989. He retired in 2010. He enjoyed hunting and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Burl was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed making breakfast burritos for the children at church each Sunday morning and cooking for the men's breakfast the first Saturday of every month.
Survivors include his wife, Barbra Cooley of Big Spring; one son, Shawn Cooley and wife, Stephanie of Big Spring; one daughter, Renee Cooley of Fort Collins, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Natasha Spivey and husband, Edward, Jr. of Big Spring, Teagie McBeth and husband, Roy of Tuscola, Madison Bzdok and husband, Brandon of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brooklyn Riddel and Copeland Riddel both of Big Spring, and Jolie Branch and Maggie Branch both of Tuscola; four great-grandchildren, Harley Spivey, Braxton Spivey, Brantley Spivey and Josephine McBeth; and one brother, Joe Cooley of Alamogordo, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Brenda Branch; one brother, Charles Stanford; and one sister, Pearl Miller.
The family of Burl Cooley prefers not to receive flowers, instead they would like donations made to the Drive Thru Nativity fund at First Church of the Nazarene, 1400 Lancaster, Big Spring, Texas 79720 in memory of Burl.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
