Carroll Eugene Husted
1940 - 2020
Carroll Eugene Husted, 80, of Big Spring, Texas, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.  
A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m., through First Baptist Church Big Spring through Facebook Live Stream.  Pastor Mark Lindsey will be officiating.
Carroll was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Cedar Edge, Colorado to EC and Mable Husted who later moved to Pampa, Texas, in 1945. He attended Pampa High School where he met his wife Judy Collum where they dated for four years.  They married on Aug. 24, 1963, in Pampa, Texas.  They moved to Amarillo, Texas, where they had their two daughters, Debbie and Michelle and in later years "adopted" Keli.
Carroll worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone as a lineman for 30 plus years.  After retirement he worked for Spring City Security for six years where he retired in 2018.  Carroll and Judy moved to Big Spring in October 1979.  Carroll was an active member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, worked with sound, and sang in the choir.  
Carroll, who was loving known as "Honey" by all, is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy of Big Spring, daughter Debbie Ramirez of Big Spring and husband Manuel; Daughter Keli Johnson  of San Angelo and husband Jonathan; one granddaughter Randye Martinez of Big Spring and husband Isaac;  6 grandsons:  Scott Turner of Converse, Texas, and wife Anne; Matt Ramirez of Big Spring; Mason Grigg  of Big Spring and wife Rachel; Connor Grigg of Big Spring; Tucker and Cooper Grigg of Coahoma, Texas: six great grandchildren  Jaxon, Charlye, Jerrick, Novalee, Emerson and Konrad; numerous other family members and friends.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents Mable and EC (Shorty) Husted of Perryton, Texas; his wife's parents Mildred and Cecil Collum of Pampa, Texas; one brother Glenn Harrison (Danny) Husted; and one daughter Michelle Husted Grigg.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
