Cecil Evans, 97, of Midland passed away peacefully on Saturday March 16, 2019.

He was born Jan. 29, 1922 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Elsie and Sherman Evans. He married Freda Sept. 10, 1940, in Okemah, Oklahoma. They called Midland home from 1972 until Freda's death Aug. 29, 2017. He was an active member of Alamo Heights Baptist Church.

In 2017, Cecil moved to Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home in Big Spring and lived there until his passing.

Cecil served in the US Army during World War II. He was in the 10th Armored Division under General George S. Patton.

He was predeceased in death by his mother and father; three sisters; two brothers; his wife of 76 years, Freda; son, David; daughter-in-law, Guinn; and granddaughter, Tami Evans Hansen.

He is survived by his son, Boyd and wife Norene; son, Dale; daughter, Kay and husband Larry Ward; daughter-in-law, Olivia and her husband, Joe Moore; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel.

His grandchildren, Jason, Aundra, Kerri, Cheryl, Larry III, Barrett and James, will be honorary pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the loving caregivers in Midland. From Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez, all the wonderful people who cared for and gave care to Cecil including Hospice of West Texas while in Big Spring.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of West Texas, 1900 S. Gregg St., Suite C, Big Spring, TX 79720 or Alamo Heights Baptist Church, 1305 N. Midland Dr., Midland, TX 79703.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.