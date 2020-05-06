Celedonio G. Salazar (Joe), 90, passed away early Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 at home. He was born Dec. 22, 1929, to Isabel and Catarino Salazar in Big Spring, Texas. He was a lifelong resident of Big Spring, Texas. He served his country in the Army 2nd Infantry division during the Korean War. He received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.
He married Cruz Flores on Jan. 30, 1960, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Big Spring, Texas and they celebrated 60 years of marriage this January. They had two wonderful children, Brenda and David.
In 1946 he began to work in the Settles Hotel as the elevator operator. In 1952 after returning from the Korean War, Joe went to work at Medical Arts Hospital for over 25 years. He then moved to Hall Bennett Hospital when Medical Arts hospital closed and was there until Hall Bennett closed and moved on to work at Scenic Mountain Medical Center until he retired in August 2008 at 79. He met many wonderful people while working in the hospital setting and enjoyed spending time visiting with the numerous acquaintances and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family at gatherings, get togethers and seeing them at church. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church with his wife. He also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching old reruns of westerns on TV.
He is survived by his wife Cruz, of Big Spring Texas, two children, Brenda Nack and husband, Peter of Baltimore, Maryland, David Salazar and wife, Sheila of Midland, Texas. One sister, Mary Salazar of Big Spring. Two grandchildren, Isabel Elyse Salazar of Baltimore, Maryland and Mara Catherine Salazar of Midland, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isabel and Catarino Salazar, two brothers and their wives, Frank and Ruth Salazar and Tim and Gina Salazar and two sisters, Inez Salazar and Flora Salazar all from Big Spring.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the local VFW Post #2013, PO BOX 1921, Big Spring, Texas 79721, or Holy Trinity Catholic Church, PO BOX 951, Big Spring Texas 79721.
A public viewing at Myers and Smith will be held Wednesday from Noon to 7 p.m. The family appreciates all the condolence and sympathies that they are being shown during this time of bereavement. The family is adhering to strict social and physical distancing due to several family members being in the high risk category. In several months, after everything has settle with COVID 19, we hope you will be able to join us for a memorial service where we can gather together and share cherished memories of Joe.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020.