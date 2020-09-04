Charlene Parkhill, 74 of Big Spring died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Memorial Park.
Charlene was born Sept. 16, 1945, in Big Spring. She was a homemaker but also worked at Neef's Optical and in the Cafeteria at Washington Elementary.
She loved music and especially singing and playing the guitar. She also loved arts and crafts, decorating, her lawn and gardening, but most of all taking care of her family. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Charlene is survived by her husband: Jimmy Parkhill of Big Spring; two daughters: Rhonda Millaway (and Ricci) of Louisiana and Lisa Beltran (and Ric) of Midland; one sister: Debra Choat (and Jimmy) of San Angelo; one brother: Robert Chatwell (and Marque) of Greenwood; four grandchildren: Tyler Avant (and Amanda), Patrick Beltran (and Emmeline) , Traci Beltran, and Rachel Millaway; two great grandchildren: Emma Avant and Ivory Gonzales.
Charlene is preceded in death by her parents: Joyce and Charles Chatwell.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.